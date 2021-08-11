Arsenal 'Open Talks' With Man City Over Star Midfielder Swoop - Player Outlines Clear Demands Rejecting Possible London Move

As the ongoing summer transfer window is nearing a close, Manchester City may soon be in for a dilemma regarding Bernardo Silva's future with the club.

Bernardo Silva has been among the Manchester City players heavily linked with a move away from the club - after the former AS Monaco man reportedly fell unhappy with the lifestyle on offer in the North-West of England.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola further fuelled rumours regarding Silva's possible departure, as he recently noted during a press conference that the Portuguese midfielder has requested to leave the club.

This may soon become a reality as, according to Portuguese-based journalist Pedro Almeida, Manchester City are open to selling Bernardo Silva ahead of deadline day for the ongoing summer transfer window, which will come on August 31.

READ MORE: City fans spot potential major striker transfer hint in training

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez makes honest admission of 2020/2021 performances

As per the information of Pedro Almeida, Manchester City officials have already engaged in transfer talks with one Premier League side for Bernardo Silva: Arsenal.

However, and unfortunately for fans of the Gunners, Almeida further notes that while Manchester City have had preliminary talks with Arsenal over a Bernardo Silva transfer, the midfielder is not open to signing with the London-based side.

While Bernardo Silva desires a move away from Manchester City in the coming weeks, he still wants to compete in Europe's biggest club competition - the UEFA Champions League - and thus prefers not to join an Arsenal side that will not play European football this season.

From Arsenal's perspective, the club's main midfield transfer target is still Real Madrid talent Martin Odegaard, who featured with the Gunners last season on a loan stint. Still, it is not yet known on whether Arsenal would aggressively pursue a move for Silva should it fail to bring back the Norwegian star.

READ MORE: City 'convinced' in pursuit of second £100M+ signing this summer

READ MORE: Midfielder closes in on City exit with Serie A seen as destination

For Silva, he is already garnering transfer interest from two clubs that will feature in this season's Champions League competition.

One recent report noted that Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich are both interested in signing him, although the former did already revamp its midfield this summer with the acquisition of Rodrigo De Paul from Serie A side Udinese.

Silva still has four more seasons remaining on his current contract deal with Manchester City, which may be used as a bargaining chip by club officials in any transfer talks for him.

For now, Bernardo Silva is expected to feature with Manchester City in the team's quest to defend its Premier League title, but this could all change soon in the unpredictable world of the transfer market.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra