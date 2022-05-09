Arsenal Ready to Explore Possibility of Signing Manchester City Forward This Summer

Arsenal are set to weigh up a potential move for Raheem Sterling if the Manchester City forward becomes available in the summer, according to a new report.

The upcoming transfer window is expected to see a revamp in the attacking areas at the Etihad Stadium, with Manchester City keen to bolster their frontline by signing a world-class striker to replace Sergio Aguero once and for all.

The Blues confirmed the capture of River Plate forward Julian Alvarez on the final day of the January transfer window and are likely to see the 22-year-old Argentina international join up with the first-team squad for City's 2022/23 pre-season.

A range of well-placed sources have confirmed Erling Haaland's highly-anticipated move to the Etihad Stadium from Borussia Dortmund is set to be confirmed later this week, with Manchester City edging closer to securing the arrival of the Norwegian for next season.

IMAGO / Sportimage There remains ongoing uncertainty surrounding the respective future(s) of Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling at City, with just over a year left on each of the attacking trio's current deals at the club. IMAGO / PA IMAGES Whilst Mahrez is believed to be the closest amongst the trio to commit his long-term future to the Premier League champions, Jesus has recently been linked with a summer move to Arsenal and has since notched six goals in five consecutive starts across all competitions for the Blues. IMAGO / Action Plus According to the latest information of Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, Arsenal are ready to explore a swoop for Raheem Sterling should the 27-year-old become available at the end of the season.

It has been the belief amongst several quarters in recent months that despite being a key player for Pep Guardiola after being out of favour at the start of the season, the England international will only make a decision on his future in the summer.

Sterling, who was reportedly interested in joining Barcelona in January, scored twice as Manchester City returned to winning ways with a 5-0 demolition of Newcastle on Sunday, just days after suffering heartbreak in the Champions League semi-final in Madrid.

With City close to announcing the signing of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez set to arrive in the summer, the current league leaders could cash in on the likes of Sterling and Jesus for the right price, as it remains to be seen what the immediate future holds for the attacking duo in Manchester.

