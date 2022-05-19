Arsenal Respond to Manchester City's Asking Price for Gabriel Jesus With Initial Contact Made

The reaction of Arsenal to Manchester City's asking price for Gabriel Jesus has been detailed in a new report, as the summer transfer window approaches.

Even before Manchester City confirmed the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, a wide array of reliable reporters were claiming that Gabriel Jesus was interested in a summer move to Arsenal.

With the much-awaited arrival of the Norwegian goalscorer finally coming to an end, alongside Julian Alvarez’s acquisition from River Plate, all signs point towards the Brazilian being dead set for a switch to North London ahead of next season.

The services of Erling Haaland have quite clearly been acquired as he is considered as the long-term heir to legendary striker Sergio Aguero, while Julian Alvarez’s ability to slot across the frontline makes Jesus’ place largely redundant.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd However, it seems as if there has been an unexpected turn of events with regards to what initially seemed like a relatively straightforward transfer. IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd As per a report by James Olley of ESPN, 'initial contact’ has now been made between both clubs, however Arsenal have ‘baulked’ at Manchester City’s £55 million valuation of Gabriel Jesus, considering he only has a year left on his current deal. IMAGO / Focus Images

Further details suggest that the fee is based on Manchester City's ‘respect’ for the Brazilian international due to his successful spell at the Etihad Stadium, but also a result of the club’s desire to ‘recoup’ their €60 million initial outlay on Erling Haaland.

Another interesting development to keep an eye out for is whether Mikel Arteta’s side can secure Champions League qualification on the final day of the season, considering it has been claimed that a failure to do so could make the transfer ‘harder’ to execute, but not ‘impossible’.

From Gabriel Jesus’ perspective, a recent report revealed that six clubs across the Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga are interested in his signature, which indicates that he has no shortage of future clubs in case his switch to Arsenal fails to materialise.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube