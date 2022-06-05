Club Willing to Almost Double Manchester City Star's Wages in Order to Lure Him Away from the Etihad Stadium

Premier League giants, Arsenal are reportedly ready to increase Manchester City striker, Gabriel Jesus' wages to £190,000-a-week in order to secure his services ahead of next season.

While a host of clubs have been linked with the signature of Gabriel Jesus, a transfer rumour that refuses to go away concerns the Manchester City forward heading to Arsenal in the summer.

After Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put pen to paper on a move to Barcelona in January, and Alexandre Lacazette not being offered a brand-new contract, all signs point towards the Brazilian joining the Gunners to become their first-choice striker from next season.

The same guarantees cannot be made for the 25-year old’s place at the Etihad Stadium in the 2022/23 campaign however, with Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez brought in to revitalise Manchester City's new-look strike force.

Despite the fact that a move to the North Londoners makes sense for all parties, new details have emerged about the four-time Premier League champions' future and what financial packages could be on offer at the Emirates Stadium.

IMAGO / PA Images As per a report by the Sun, Arsenal are ready to offer Gabriel Jesus wages in the region of £190,000-a-week plus bonuses, which would be a significant pay rise from the current £110,000-a-week sum he reportedly earns at Manchester City. IMAGO / PA Images While clubs in Italy, Spain and Germany are also interested in signing the multi-functional forward, Mikel Arteta’s side are said to be open to offer ‘better terms’ to win the race to sign the striker. It has also been revealed that the Gunners have already held ‘one round of talks’ with the player’s agent, Marcelo Pettinatti amid competition from several top European sides. IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Additionally, it is claimed that Arsenal’s failure to secure Champions League football is not a hindrance in Gabriel Jesus’ eyes, who remains ‘interested’ in making the switch as he understands that Erling Haaland’s arrival will ‘limit’ his starts next season.

Interestingly, it has been stated that Manchester City will however ‘demand’ a fee in the region of £50 million to sanction a sale for one of their most vital squad members.

While one must wait and watch whether Arsenal will fork up Manchester City’s asking fee, it is more than likely that Gabriel Jesus will try to find a way out of the exit door at the Etihad Stadium as he targets playing time in a World Cup year.

