Arsenal's Pursuit Of Oleksandr Zinchenko May Speed Up Marc Cucurella Transfer To Manchester City

Arsenal's pursuit of Oleksandr Zinchenko could possibly have a domino affect when it comes to the transfer of Marc Cucurella. If Zinchenko leaves, City will be short at left-back, with Joao Cancelo the only recognized senior player in the position.

Rumours have stalled on the Cucurella front. Brighton want £50million, but Manchester City believe they can get the player for lower than that.

Marc Cucurella is linked with Manchester City IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Arsenal pursuing Zinchenko could now force City's hand in the case of Marc Cucurella. No formal bid has been submitted, but the clubs have been in talks for a number of weeks.

Cucurella would be happy to go to Manchester City, but it's the price tag that Pep Guardiola's men are wary of. They do not want to pay £50million, but Brighton insist that is the minimum.

An agreement may very well take place, and maybe very soon if Arsenal become serious in their pursuit of Zinchenko. The player will be seen as an alternative to Lisandro Martinez, who is set to snub Arsenal for Manchester United.

Brighton owner Tony Bloom admitted his club would have to consider an offer if it came through the door from City, and expectations may have risen within the club after the Zinchenko news was reported.

