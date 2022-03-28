AS Monaco Midfielder Responds to Manchester City Links With Premier League Champions 'Interested' in France International

AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni has emphasized he doesn't need to play for elite clubs such as Manchester City or Real Madrid to cement his position in the France National Team after being linked recently with a potential summer switch to the Etihad Stadium.

Representing one of the biggest clubs in the world in Manchester City, it is only natural that the spotlight in constantly on each and every player at the Etihad Stadium.

While this can be both a boon and a bane, playing under none other than arguably the greatest manager in world football in Pep Guardiola for a certified European juggernaut is a major factor behind the high number of internationals within the Sky Blues squad.

IMAGO / PanoramiC A perfect example of this is within the England set-up, which includes four City’s stars, namely Phil Foden, John Stones, Kyle Walker and Jack Grealish. IMAGO / PanoramiC However, AS Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni disagrees with this line of thought as he does not feel he has to sign for a top European club such Manchester City in order to become a regular fixture within Didier Deschamps' France squad. IMAGO / Buzzi “You don't necessarily have to play for Real (Madrid) or Manchester City to play for the France team," the 22-year-old said in an interview last week, as quoted by Baptiste Durieux.

The prodigious midfielder, who was linked with a move to join Chelsea last summer, has recently been linked with a switch to the Etihad Stadium at the end of the campaign as a potential long-term successor to Fernandinho, who will turn 37 in May.

Tchouameni added: "AS Monaco is not an obstacle for me to continue playing with Les Bleus (the France National Team). I'm very good with AS Monaco."

While the Frenchman’s quotes may divide opinion amongst many, it is interesting to note how he mentioned the Manchester City's name right alongside Real Madrid, who have always been historically recognized as one of the biggest clubs in the world.

The fact that one of the most sought-after youngsters in Europe regards City as the pinnacle of football is an insight into the club’s status as a global powerhouse.

With Manchester City looking outright favourites to win their fourth Premier League title in five seasons despite maintaining a very slim lead over second-placed Liverpool in the table, it looks like the tide has truly shifted with the club considered in and amongst the upper echelon of world football.

