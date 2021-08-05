Sports Illustrated home
Aston Villa Rivalled Man City With A 'Huge Offer' To Keep Jack Grealish

Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol has revealed that Aston Villa were willing to pay Jack Grealish more than he will earn at Manchester City, in an attempt to keep the midfielder at his boyhood club.
The Premier League champions are on the verge of completing a record-breaking £100 million move for the 26 year-old England midfielder, with Fabrizio Romano reporting on Wednesday night that Grealish had signed five year-contract with the Blues.

Since triggering a release clause last week, Manchester City have faced an agonising wait to find out whether they had managed to prise Grealish away from his boyhood club.

Grealish will become the most expensive signing in British history, eclipsing the £89 million Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba in 2016, as Pep Guardiola prepares to welcome one this countries finest midfielders to his three-time, title winning squad.

Despite the mouthwatering nine-figure transfer fee, Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol has reported that in a last ditch attempt to keep Grealish at Villa Park, the club offered him a new contract with the opportunity to earn more than he will at Manchester City.

However, Grealish’s well known desperation to play European football and his want to win major trophies were two of the main factors behind his move to the Etihad Stadium.

With Aston Villa having accepted his decision and wished their former club captain well on his departure, according to the Sky Sports journalist.

The 26 year-old is expected to undergo his medical on Thursday, and reports from the Times suggest that Grealish could win his first piece of silverware with his new club on Saturday. 

