Aston Villa Star Jack Grealish Due to Arrive in Manchester to Seal Man City Switch

Manchester City will complete the signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa on Wednesday, according to reports.

The Sky Blues are confident of capturing the 25-year-old from his boyhood club for a reported fee of £100 million, which would make the playmaker the most expensive signing in Premier League history, surpassing the £89 million spent by Manchester United on Paul Pogba in 2016.

It was confirmed by several sources over the weekend that City had officially submitted a British-record bid for the playmaker, who is keen to seal a switch to the Etihad Stadium after rejecting a contract extension at Villa Park ahead of the new campaign.

It has further been said that Villa are 'expected' to accept the bid, and though Grealish has trained with his current side since returning from holiday on Monday, City believe that the prospect of playing Champions League football and competing for major trophies has convinced the England international to move to Manchester, where he is set to earn upwards of £200,000-per-week.

As per Simon Jones of The Daily Mail, Grealish is due to arrive in Manchester and complete his high-profile move to City on Wednesday, after undergoing a medical and signing a five-year contract with the club.

It was reported previously by Tom Collomosse of The Daily Mail that City are edging closer to completing a deal for Grealish, who will then travel to Manchester to undergo a medical, and finalise his highly-anticipated move to the Etihad Stadium.

It was thought that the move could be made official before City's Community Shield clash against Leicester City on Saturday 7th August, with previous reports stating that the Premier League champions have arrangements in place to complete the transfer as soon as Grealish receives the green light from Villa.

Villa recently announced the arrival of Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported fee of £23 million, and are eyeing a swoop for Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham as well, with the Birmingham side keen to bring in reinforcements, as there is a growing belief among all parties involved that Grealish is set to sign for City.

It was revealed previously that though talks between City and Villa were ongoing during the past week, negotiations took a 'significant step' on Friday.

It has also been mentioned that once a deal for Grealish is done and dusted, City will turn their attention to signing Tottenham forward Kane, and trying to negotiate terms with Daniel Levy, who has reportedly agreed to sell the 28-year-old ahead of the new campaign.

City are ready to obliterate their transfer record to bring Kane and Grealish to the Etihad Stadium this summer, with Pep Guardiola keen to add both players to his ranks as his side look to challenge on all fronts again next term, despite recent reports suggesting that the club's hopes of landing Kane would end should they succeed in signing Grealish.

