Atletico Madrid and Barcelona Consider Loan Moves For Man City Star - Third Club Have 'Held Talks' Over Possible Deal

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is a target for two of La Liga’s biggest clubs: Atletico Madrid and Barcelona - with both sides planning one line of attack for the player.

Bernardo Silva is understood to be eager to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer, owing to the player wanting to experience a new challenge after falling out of love with the lifestyle currently on offer in England.

It is believed that Silva is keen on a move to continental Europe, as opposed to moving to another Premier League side, and a move to Spain would be his preference - such is the desire to be closer to his home nation of Portugal.

According to the latest reports, it appears that Bernardo Silva may get his wish of a move away from Manchester City, with two of La Liga's biggest clubs vying for his signature in the final few days of the transfer window.

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva hints at future return to Portugal in new interview

READ MORE: A blow for Manchester City in their hopes of signing Harry Kane

According to the information of 90min on Tuesday afternoon, La Liga champions Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have both “expressed an interest” in acquiring Bernardo Silva during the final few days of the ongoing transfer window.

The report also notes that both clubs would ideally wish to recruit Bernardo Silva on loan with a view to a future transfer, however the Premier League champions “would rather” secure a permanent deal.

Within the same report, 90min also state that Italian side AC Milan are another club interested in acquiring the player's services and have “held talks” with Manchester City regarding a move.

However, it is understood that AC Milan have proposed “a loan structure and future fees” - a structure that Manchester City are opposed to.

READ MORE: Truth behind Bernardo Silva and AC Milan rumours revealed

READ MORE: City set to refuse participation for two players in international games

Bernardo Silva currently has four years remaining on his existing Manchester City contract, however, it is understood that the player is eager to leave the club.

What with Barcelona’s noted financial issues and recent reports that midfielder Saúl Niguez is on the verge of a move away from Atletico Madrid, it appears that the Spanish capital is Bernardo Silva's most likely destination should he leave the club this summer.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra