Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Arsenal 'Very Interested' In Man City Star This Summer

Following the news confirmed by Pep Guardiola of Bernardo Silva’s desire to leave Manchester City this summer, a number of clubs have begun to circle with three teams identified in the latest report.

The Portuguese international midfielder has seen himself become one of the world’s premier midfielders during his last four years at Manchester City, however Bernardo Silva could now be looking for the next adventure in his career.

As confirmed by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola during a recent pre-match press conference, the 26-year-old has a desire to leave the home of the Premier League champions in the coming weeks, in search of sunnier shores.

“Not just Bernardo [Silva], there are two or three players that want to leave,” indicated Pep Guardiola ahead of his team's narrow 1-0 defeat to Leicester City in Saturday's Community Shield.

Recent reports had suggested that the midfielder’s goal was to play in Spain's La Liga, and particularly for Catalan giants FC Barcelona.

However, with the Camp Nou club's recent financial issues, that have ultimately led to the emotional departure of football legend Lionel Messi, a move for one of Europe’s midfield gems seems highly unlikely this summer.

In the wake of the news surrounding Bernardo Silva's desire to leave the Etihad Stadium, clubs around Europe have had their interest piqued.

According to Portuguese transfer insider Pedro Almeida, there are three clubs very interested in Bernardo Silva at the moment: reigning La Liga champions Atlético Madrid, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, and Arsenal.

However, due to the reported price tag in excess of £50 million commanded by Bernardo Silva, any of the aforementioned interested clubs will need to sell players first, before submitting any form of bid for the midfielder.

Interestingly, some reports have also suggested that Bernardo Silva could be used to sweeten a possible deal for Harry Kane - who remains the number one striker target for Etihad officials this summer.

The Manchester City hierarchy could look into offering the North London club cash plus Bernardo Silva for the England international.

Despite that, the more likely outcome is that Manchester City look to earn some cash by selling Bernardo Silva, in order to keep their ever-growing pot of incoming money full.

