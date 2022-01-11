Skip to main content
Atletico Madrid 'Can Sell' Joao Felix to Manchester City Next Summer

A new report from Portugal has claimed that La Liga champions Atletico Madrid ‘can sell’ star forward Joao Felix to Manchester City during the upcoming summer transfer window.

With Ferran Torres departing Manchester City to join Barcelona in recent weeks, Pep Guardiola's side have further weakened their armoury in the striker position - to the point where no senior first-team player is a natural in the position.

Gabriel Jesus has found himself in a rich vein of form as a right-winger so far this season, while academy star Liam Delap’s long-term absence due to injuries has meant Pep Guardiola has had to utilise a false-nine system this season.

According to a report by Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Atletico Madrid ‘can sell’ Joao Felix to Manchester City in the upcoming summer transfer window.

However, it has been reported that the condition in place for the potential deal to take place is that it is ‘a process that should evolve only at the end of the season’.

In addition, O Jogo are said to ‘clearly’ believe that there is ‘something’ brewing between the Premier League champions and the La Liga champions when it comes to a possible deal involving Felix.

With the likes of Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish operating in the false nine role at different points this season, City have seemed to thrive without a natural number nine - sitting ten points clear at the top of the division.

However, a report by the Athletic last month did state that despite the current system’s success, Pep Guardiola would much rather sign an ‘established striker’ to add to his side in the summer.

Keeping that in mind, it would be interesting to see if Manchester City go all in for Joao Felix, considering he does not fit the traditional number nine role, much like the club’s current forward options.

