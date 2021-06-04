Atletico Madrid 'Eyeing' Move For Man City Midfield Star - Etihad Officials Already Lined Up Replacement

Atletico Madrid are looking to build on their La Liga title winning campaign by signing Manchester City star, Bernardo Silva - who has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

An exclusive report by France Football, as relayed by Sport Witness, has reported Diego Simeone has been 'ogling' the Portuguese international for 'many years' and is finally ready to make a move.

The talk in recent weeks is that Silva is on a list of players, which also includes Aymeric Laporte, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus, that Manchester City would be willing to listen to offers for from other clubs.

Atletico Madrid are claimed to be looking to make a 'big splash' in the summer transfer window, to make a serious push to win the Champions League next season.

READ MORE: Man City chairman hints at club's plans to replace Sergio Aguero

READ MORE: How Sergio Aguero thanked Man City staff upon departure from club

The Spanish giants feel that they can use the good relationship they've already built with Bernardo Silva's agent, Jorge Mendes, in order to facilitate a deal.

They know they'd face 'strong competition' from Manchester City when trying to make any sort of deal happen, but they are ready to 'seize the opportunity' this summer.

In the event of Bernardo Silva's departure, the report also says Manchester City have lined up Aston Villa's Jack Grealish as his replacement - which aligns itself with reports from England in recent weeks, which have covered the interest in the England international extensively.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra