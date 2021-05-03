Manchester City home
Atletico Madrid in talks with Man City to sign star forward in €100m deal - Real Madrid and PSG also interested

El Gol Digital has made the audacious claim that Spanish side Atletico Madrid are in talks with Raheem Sterling's agent and the club about a Summer transfer.
La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid are in talks with Manchester City to sign Raheem Sterling, according to El Gol Digital.

The Spanish outlet says that City manager Pep Guardiola has made the "difficult decision" to sell the England forward, with the desire to make space in the squad and bring in revenue to sign new players.

The main obstacle to the deal would Atletico Madrid's ability to finance the deal, with the transfer fee said to be close to €100m - nevertheless, Atletico have opened talks with City and Sterling's agent.

In order to finance the transfer, Atletico are reported to be seeking to sell Portugal forward Joao Felix and Spanish winger Vitolo, with West Ham United linked with the latter.

However, their arch rivals Real Madrid are also interested in Sterling, while it is claimed the PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has made an "explicit request" for the French side to sign the forward. 

Ultimately, while Sterling has found his role in the team sidelined given his own disappointing performances and the form of Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez, the thought of an exit in the Summer seems unlikely.

Moreover, the likelihood of Atletico Madrid being the player's destination does not sound credible; it is hard to see Atletico having the finances to persuade both City and the player to part ways. 

