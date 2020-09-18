SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Atletico Madrid ‘insist’ they’ve received an offer worth around €100 million from Man City for centre-back

Adam Booker

Marca allege that Atletico Madrid ‘insist’ they’ve received an offer worth around €100M from Manchester City for Jose Gimenez, but aren’t willing to talk at that figure. Conversely, sources closer to City say that their offer is closer to €50M plus bonuses.

It is yet another transfer negotiation for the Premier League club that looks to start off with wildly different valuations from the negotiating parties. Fabrizio Romano reported that City could be willing to spend €75m-€80M on the Uruguayan centre-half, however Atletico Madrid will look to demand closer to his €120M buyout clause. 

fc-barcelona-v-club-atletico-de-madrid-la-liga

From all of the early summer reports, the City hierarchy had a £300M budget for the summer and still have plenty of it remaining, however it would go completely against the club’s transfer policy to activate Gimenez’s release clause.

With Koulibaly negotiations stalling, City will push hard to persuade the La Liga giants to drop their price tag on the star defender.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

City Xtra Writers: The 2020/21 Season Preview

Harry Winters speaks to a host of our writers to give their thoughts ahead of what is in prospect, a fascinating 2020/21 season...

Harry Winters

"If we stay with the players we have, we'll be happy..." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Wolves)

Here we go again. Eight months of highs and lows that hopefully will end with the Premier League trophy returning to the Etihad. First up, we travel to a team that did the double over us last season - Wolverhampton Wanderers.

harryasiddall

Man City eyeing €68.25 million move for Sevilla centre-back - key defender set to be included in the deal

Manchester City are looking at a deal for 21-year-old Jules Koundé, which could see Nicolas Otamendi move in the opposite direction.

Adam Booker

Man City will NOT relaunch a bid for Napoli star - alternative options identified

Manchester City have given up on their lengthy pursuit of Napoli centre back Kalidou Koulibaly, believed to be a target for PSG, and will instead focus on a potential move for Atlético Madrid’s José Giménez.

Hamish MacRae

"If they pick one, I think they will pick Gimenez." - Journalist gives update on Man City's centre-back situation

Speaking on his podcast ‘Here We Go’, Fabrizio Romano had this to say about Manchester City’s pursuit of a top class centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

Adam Booker

Man City and Roma interested in young winger - €25 million fee mentioned

Manchester City have now been linked with the pursuit of Shakhtar Donetsk winger, Manor Solomon. The English side have joined Serie A club, AS Roma, who are also chasing the 21-year-old.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City centre-back asks the club to leave this summer - Everton and West Ham interested

Manchester City centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo reportedly wants to leave the club, and he has managed to ‘attract interest from four Premier League clubs’.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City forward has 'great chance' of making opening Premier League game - 90 days out through injury

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a 'great chance' of making his side's opening Premier League fixture of the 2020/21 campaign, according to the latest reports on Monday afternoon.

Freddie Pye

"He has played a key role in my decision to join Manchester City" - New signing opens up on the reasons behind his move

As the domestic season countdown hits less than a week away for Manchester City, new signing Ferran Torres spoke about his personal ambitions, as well as the clubs.

Adam Booker

Barcelona strikers representatives offered his services to Man City at the start of the summer

Spanish football reporter Gerard Romero reports that Antoine Griezmann's representatives offered the forward to Manchester City at the start of the summer.

Adam Booker