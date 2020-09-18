Atletico Madrid ‘insist’ they’ve received an offer worth around €100 million from Man City for centre-back

Marca allege that Atletico Madrid ‘insist’ they’ve received an offer worth around €100M from Manchester City for Jose Gimenez, but aren’t willing to talk at that figure. Conversely, sources closer to City say that their offer is closer to €50M plus bonuses.

It is yet another transfer negotiation for the Premier League club that looks to start off with wildly different valuations from the negotiating parties. Fabrizio Romano reported that City could be willing to spend €75m-€80M on the Uruguayan centre-half, however Atletico Madrid will look to demand closer to his €120M buyout clause.

From all of the early summer reports, the City hierarchy had a £300M budget for the summer and still have plenty of it remaining, however it would go completely against the club’s transfer policy to activate Gimenez’s release clause.

With Koulibaly negotiations stalling, City will push hard to persuade the La Liga giants to drop their price tag on the star defender.

-----

