Atletico Madrid Offer Star Name to Man City in Attempt to Sign Wantaway Bernardo Silva

Atletico Madrid have offered Manchester City the opportunity to sign their star midfielder Saul Niguez as part of a deal to take Bernardo Silva from the Premier League club.

The La Liga club have previously been reported to have held an interest in Manchester City's Portuguese playmaker, and the latest information to emerge from England certainly aligns itself with those claims.

Over in Spain, and the feeling around Saul Niguez is that the player is unsettled - holding a similar feeling to Manchester City's star man, and such a move for both players could alleviate some of those initial issues.

The latest information comes from the Times, who write that the newly-crowned La Liga champions Atletico Madrid have 'offered' Manchester City the opportunity to sign Saúl Ñíguez in a deal in which Bernardo Silva would move in the opposite direction.

According to the report from Duncan Castles, Atletico Madrid value Saúl at €70 million - and so the La Liga club have have proposed negotiating a double transfer with Manchester City that would strengthen both clubs from a financial fair play perspective.

Further information and light has also been shined on the views of Bernardo Silva at the Etihad Stadium, and the extent to which he appears to be unsettled with life at Manchester City.

Castles writes in the Times that Bernardo Silva requested permission to leave Manchester City before last summer’s transfer window, and despite remaining at the club for a further 12 months, it is stated that his desire to further his career in another country remains unchanged and he expects to change clubs in this window.

Manchester City continue to hold a significant level of interest in Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, and the feeling in some quarters is that the club may have to offload one first-team star in order to pursue their interest in the England international.

As such, the departure of Bernardo Silva could not only provide the much-needed opening in Pep Guardiola's first-team squad, but also generate much needed financials and create room for Grealish's potential wage package.

