Aymeric Laporte Wage Demands Stalling Man City Exit Amid Juventus Interest

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte remains eager to seal a move away from the club this summer, but his high salary expectations are proving problematic for suitor clubs, according to reports.

The 27-year-old is reportedly unhappy with a lack of playing time for the Premier League champions, whose raced to the league title last season with John Stones and Rúben Dias forging a solid partnership at the heart of defence.

Despite having four years left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, it has been reported that the Spain international wishes to return to the La Liga, and despite attracting interest from the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, in recent months, neither side will be able to match City's asking price for Laporte, owing to the financial restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Agen-born centre-half is one of several City players who are open to departing the club before the transfer window shuts on August 31, and the club will need to offload one of their senior players if they are to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham, as per recent reports.

According to Times Sport, Juventus are monitoring Laporte's situation in east Manchester, but it will prove difficult for the former Athletic Bilbao star to find another club that can match his current wages at City, which are believed to be in the vicinity of £160,000-per-week.

The central defender returned to pre-season training last week after impressing for his country at the European Championships in the summer, and was named among the substitutes in his side's defeat against Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola has conceded that a few of his players are looking to move on from the Champions League finalists, but it remains to be seen if a suitor club can match City's valuation of the centre-back, who joined the Manchester outfit in 2018.

It was exclusively revealed by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano to City Xtra earlier this month that though Real Madrid aren't signing a defender during the ongoing transfer window despite the departures of Sergio Ramos and Raphaël Varane to PSG and Manchester United respectively, Barcelona cannot afford Laporte with the Catalan side in deep financial trouble.

Moreover, City Xtra further revealed that the Etihad hierarchy had explored the possibility of including Laporte in a potential player-plus-cash deal to land Kane, but the north Londoners refused to entertain such offers for the 28-year-old striker.

It remains highly likely that Laporte could end up staying put for at least one more season, with there being very few sides across Europe that can prise him away from the Etihad Stadium this summer.

