'Bad Blood' Between Man City And Serie A Giants Preventing Midfield Transfer

After several failed transfers over multiple seasons, things have become so heated between Manchester City and Napoli's hierarchy to the point where there is no contact at all.
According to Corriere dello Sport, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, feelings between Manchester City and Serie A club, Napoli have become so heated that it looks set to impact any future business between the two clubs.

The 'bad blood' seems to originate from several intense meetings in the Champions League, first in 2011 and later in 2017, with barbs from Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis exchanged on both occasions, according to the Manchester Evening News.

This was then exacerbated by the failed transfer of Jorginho in 2018.

All summer there were ongoing stories of the Italian midfielder looking set to join Manchester City from Napoli, only for Chelsea to swoop in for a reported £50 million.

This was described at the time as a 'surprise' to the Manchester City hierarchy who were then left without midfield reinforcement that season. 

Then, last summer, further difficulties ensued when Manchester City attempted to sign Kalidou Koulibaly, but failed yet again to meet the asking price set by owner De Laurentiis, now resulting in the Italian film producer deciding 'not to negotiate with City anymore'.

It's reported by Corriere dello Sport that this could have a negative impact on the future signing of Napoli players by Pep Guardiola, such as midfielder Fabian Ruiz, who the Catalonian manager supposedly covets.

There's now a rumoured 'anti-City wall' around Ruiz, who is valued by Napoli at around €60 million, with their owner keen to sell him to Atletico Madrid instead.

