Barcelona admit they are 'monitoring' Man City starlet - club aim to renew deal

Barcelona sources have admitted that the club are monitoring the situation of Eric Garcia at Manchester City, with the teenager claimed to be entering the final year of his current deal, according to Mundodeportivo.

Following on from a surprising report from ESPN on Tuesday claiming that Barcelona were interested in re-signing their former La Masia prospect, the Spanish press have since jumped on to the claims and have taken their own stance following contact with sources within the club.

According to Mundodeportivo, Barcelona are monitoring Eric Garcia at Manchester City, with the 19-year-old's current deal expiring in the summer of 2021 - despite some outlets suggesting the deal still had two years remaining. That being said, Manchester City do not seemed fazed by the reported interest of the La Liga side, insisting that Garcia is not for sale and that they are looking to renew his deal.

Possibly more importantly, Eric Garcia is claimed to be happy with his progression in Manchester after faith was showed in him by Pep Guardiola throughout the 2019/20 campaign - a season that has seen the Spaniard make appearances in all competitions including the UEFA Champions League, and progress within the youth ranks of the Spanish national team.

It will be interesting to see how this one plays out over the coming weeks and months, with Eric Garcia being one of the most highly-rated players to have been developed within the City Football Academy.

Should Garcia's contract run down and it comes to a choice between a renewed deal at the Etihad or a switch to Barcelona, the influence of his agent - Barcelona legend Puyol - will have a significant, if not decisive, say in his decision.

(Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra