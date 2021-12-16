Barcelona Agree Salary for Man City Star With January Exit Edging Closer

Manchester City forward Ferran Torres is nearing a switch to Barcelona, with the Catalan giants being able to match the Spain international’s wage demands, according to a new report.

The speculation around Ferran Torres’ move to Barcelona is endless, with the 21-year-old constantly linked with a return to Spain in the upcoming January transfer window.

The 2021/22 campaign was meant to be Ferran Torres’ golden chance of becoming Manchester City’s main man down the middle following Sergio Aguero's exit, but a long-term foot injury sustained on international duty stopped him in his tracks.

As per popular Spanish football-based television show El Chiringuito de Jugones’ Jose Alvarez, translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Barcelona are said to have no problems in affording Ferran Torres’ salary expectations at the Camp Nou.

Further details suggest that a switch could well be possible in January, with the Spaniard set to earn the wage package that was given to Sergio Aguero, who announced his retirement from professional football in a press conference on Wednesday.

In addition, the player’s camp has expressed their client’s interest in signing for the La Liga side, who are yet to have reached an agreement with Manchester City over Ferran Torres’ valuation, which is currently the only major obstacle that seems to stand in Barcelona's way.

With recent reports suggesting the deal has been in limbo over a disparity of €15 million, the two clubs need to find a mutual agreement to make the transfer possible.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been cruising while playing a false-nine system this season, topping their Champions League group as well as the Premier League table.

With the Sky Blues being linked with established strikers like Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Dusan Vlahovic, Torres may potentially be restricted to a back-up role next campaign, which could be playing a role in driving a switch to Catalonia despite having made a strong start to the season in Manchester.

