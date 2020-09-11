Barcelona and Man City are ‘distant’ regarding valuation of young defender

Barcelona and Manchester City are ‘distant’ regarding Eric Garcia, reports Marca. City are asking for €30M including add-ons, making the operation complicated. Barcelona had offered €10M, but City rejected.

Garcia’s contract in Manchester is set to expire at the end of the season and Barca are now willing to wait until January when they can acquire the young Spaniard’s signature for free.

Pep Guardiola has kept no secret about his admiration for Garcia, who featured heavily for City in the project restart matches, often as half of the “first choice” partnership with Aymeric Laporte. The 19-year-old defender made 13 appearances for in the Premier League in the 19/20 season and was looked at as a future key member in City’s defense.

The City hierarchy may be willing to sell him for slightly less than the €30M price tag to ensure not losing Garcia for nothing in twelve months.

