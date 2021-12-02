Barcelona and Man City 'Getting Closer' to Agreement - Player 'Should Join in January'

Emerging reports from Spain have suggested that an agreement between Manchester City and Barcelona for the transfer of Ferran Torres is 'getting closer'.

Any transfer rumours in the past week have completely turned to the situation regarding Ferran Torres.

The Spaniard has not featured for Manchester City since a 6-1 victory over Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup third round - where he scored the Blues' fourth goal - after suffering a metatarsal problem on international duty.

Ferran Torres only joined the club from Valencia last summer, but is reportedly already looking to move on.

Recent reports have suggested the 21-year-old has spoken to Pep Guardiola and asked to leave the club - with Barcelona seen as the most likely destination.

Now, the question has always surrounded whether the Catalan giants can afford to get a deal over the line. But if a report by journalist Fernando Polo is to be believed, an agreement may not be far away.

He says Barcelona and Manchester City are ‘getting closer’ to an agreement for Torres, and there is ‘little difference’ between City’s starting price and Barça’s offer.

Should nothing go wrong, the forward will join Barcelona in January and join up with Xavi Hernandez's squad for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

If that is the case, Manchester City will be making a healthy profit on the £21 million they spent bringing him to the club.

Despite a tinge of disappointment amongst the fanbase, many are accepting of FGTorres' departure if it allows more game time for academy graduates such as Cole Palmer and James McAtee.

It remains to be seen, however, whether Barça's offer is actually what City value their young forward at.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra