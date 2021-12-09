Barcelona and Man City 'Intensify' Negotiations Over Ferran Torres - La Liga Club Form Plans to Afford Transfer

Ferran Torres is in the news once again over a possible move to Barcelona, with the latest on negotiations drawn upon as part of a new report in Spain.

The latest on the situation surrounding Torres comes right after Barcelona’s 3-0 Champions League elimination at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday night, which means the La Liga club will play in the Europa League in 2022.

As per a report by Spanish publication AS, translated and relayed by Sport Witness, talks between Barcelona and Manchester City are now ‘intensifying’ over the forward's signature following the Camp Nou club's exit from Europe’s elite competition.

Further details suggest that Barcelona boss Xavi is insistent on bringing the Spanish international to the club in January, as he considers the Manchester City man to be the solution to his side’s ongoing attacking problems.

Barcelona, currently sitting seventh in La Liga, are also in the midst of a financial crisis and plan to pay Ferran Torres’ potential transfer fee in instalments.

However, and perhaps unsurprisingly given how highly-rated the player is among the Manchester City squad and staff, Etihad officials seem unwilling to budge so easily to the Catalan club’s demands.

This comes as the most recent update on the situation after Barcelona’s Director of Football, Mateu Alemany travelled to the UK to conduct business in November, which included negotiating over bringing Ferran Torres back to Spain.

As things stand, no deal has been agreed between Manchester City and Barcelona, despite the Spanish club’s clear stance to sign the gifted 21-year old forward.

At present, Torres is nursing a foot injury that he sustained during international duty, which is expected to keep him out of action for an approximate period of two to three months.

With Ferran Torres being the closest thing to a natural number nine at Manchester City, as Gabriel Jesus has occupied the right-wing spot this season, a deal in January for the Spaniard seems like a long-shot currently.

