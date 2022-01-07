Barcelona and PSG Retain Interest in Man City Star - Club's Stance on Contract Renewal Revealed After Major Turn in Form

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling is yet to decide on whether he would like to sign a new contract at the Etihad Stadium, with Barcelona and PSG still interested in signing the forward, according to a new report.

It was around three months ago in October that Raheem Sterling was being heavily linked with a loan move until the end of the season to Barcelona, who were keen on adding the Manchester City man to their ranks to kick-start their rebuild under newly-appointed manager Xavi.

The England international, whose current contract at the Etihad Stadium is set to run until 2023, was struggling for game time after repeatedly being overlooked by Pep Guardiola in favour of Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez - which saw him express a desire to move abroad.

Sterling admitted in an interview earlier during the campaign that he would be open to leaving Manchester City his game time would not improve in the coming months, as the 27-year-old indicated that he had always dreamt of playing abroad amid speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona.

However, three months on from the noise surrounding his future at the Etihad Stadium, the winger has turned the ship around with a consistent run of games helping him once again establish himself as a crucial first-team player - having netted seven times across all competitions since November.

According to the latest information of Rob Dawson of ESPN, Barcelona and PSG remain 'interested' in signing the attacker, with Mauricio Pochettino a 'big fan' of the former Liverpool man, who despite retaining a desire to play abroad one day, is yet to decide where he will sign his next contract.

It has further been revealed that the contract stand-off that was going on between Sterling and Manchester City since March last year led to the winger considering leaving on loan in January, though the Sky Blues never really considered that avenue.

Moreover, Sterling's form since his return to the fold has made extending his current deal past 2023 a priority for City chiefs Txiki Begiristain and Ferran Soriano, though it still remains to be seen what the future holds for the attacker in the east side of Manchester.

Sterling was top of the scoring charts at the Etihad Stadium in December, as he netted for the reigning top-flight champions in their league wins over Watford, Wolves, Newcastle and Leicester in what has been a relentless run of results for Pep Guardiola's side into the New Year.

