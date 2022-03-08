Skip to main content

Barcelona Believe Manchester City are 'Best Placed' to Sign Erling Haaland - Player Finds Offer 'Very Attractive'

FC Barcelona believe Manchester City are 'best placed' to sign Erling Haaland this summer, with the player finding the Blues' offer 'very attractive'.

Earlier today, Fabrizio Romano reported that Manchester City were prepared to offer 'a lot of money' for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland - an offer that is above the level of Real Madrid's. 

It has been clear in the last few weeks that the Spanish giants are City's only real competition in the race to sign the Norwegian star, with Barcelona's financial situation making it difficult for them to compete.

City have been searching for a recognised number nine for nearly over two years. Sergio Agüero's departure - combined with Gabriel Jesus' positional change - has left Pep Guardiola significantly short in that area of the field.

Attempts to sign Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane in the summer failed to materialise, while even a late dash to sign Cristiano Ronaldo was foiled by local rivals Manchester United. 

Haaland New

Haaland has a €75 million release clause this summer

imago1000320540h

Manchester City and Real Madrid are set to battle it out for his signature 

That leaves Haaland as the club's number one target this summer, and reports are continuing to flood in regarding his situation.

According to Mundo Deportivo, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, FC Barcelona believe Manchester City are the 'best placed' to sign the star striker this summer.

The report adds that Xavi Hernandez's side will battle to acquire Haaland's signature, but the player sees the offer from the Etihad Stadium as 'very attractive'.

Pep Guardiola is the main reason for that, and the potential of working with the Catalan to develop his game is something the player likes the sound of.

With the season slowly drawing to its conclusion, it will not be long until we will be getting daily updates about one of the most talked-about footballers in Europe.

Transfer Rumours

