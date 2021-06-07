Barcelona Consider Move For Man City Forward Raheem Sterling

Barcelona are interested in the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City this summer, but appreciate there are hurdles in their way of completing a deal.

The England international winger has endured a difficult season on the pitch and, while being among the leading goalscorers under Pep Guardiola last season, often found himself playing second fiddle to Phil Foden in the attacking three.

That downturn in form and his struggle to regain some level of consistency when presented with opportunities to play has thrown his future into doubt, with the player now being linked with moves away from the club.

The latest of those links takes us to Spain, where reports are now suggesting that Ronald Koeman's Barcelona are showing an interesting in signing the former Liverpool man in the next few months.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola's stance on the future of Raheem Sterling

READ MORE: Argentine winger reveals decision to join Man City

This is according to the information of Matteo Moretto, who reports that Barcelona are 'thinking' of signing Raheem Sterling - who is claimed to be allowed to leave Pep Guardiola's Manchester City this summer.

Matteo Moretto continues by stating that it is clear that any swoop for Sterling would be 'a very complicated business' and that newly-elected president Joan Laporta would have to put Barcelona players 'in the middle' of any negotiations in order to reduce the costs of the overall operation.

Raheem Sterling has voiced his desire to make a move to Spain at some stage of his career, however the feeling has always been that he would lean towards a move to Real Madrid over any other club in the country.

Speaking in 2019, Raheem Sterling revealed his desires by highlighting the difference in weather conditions on the continent, and that while he is enjoying his time in England, he does not know what the future will hold.

READ MORE: Manchester City star edges towards major contract extension

READ MORE: The truth behind Fernandinho's ongoing Man City contract situation

"Looking at it now it's like, Manchester, I love it. I love it here. This is one of the best clubs in the world and I'm here for the long haul. But you just don't know what happens in the future," the 26 year-old explained two years ago.

"I'm still young and, like I say, I am loving every minute. Ever since I was a kid, 100 per cent it's always been a dream of mine to play abroad somewhere. It would be nice one day to finish training and go home and sit in your garden and eat some dinner. I would need to see where it's minimum 17C or 18C constantly."

Whether or not we will see an intensifying in these particular rumours, that is yet to be known, however his future will remain in doubt until the club either publicly shut down the suggestion of a move away or he pens a new contract - with negotiations mooted in various corners.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra