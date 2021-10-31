Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    Barcelona Continue to 'Maintain Their Interest' in Man City Star - Player 'Open to January Move'

    Barcelona are continuing to 'maintain their interest' in bringing Raheem Sterling to the club, with a loan deal in January looking the preferred option.
    Author:

    Despite notable financial trouble at the Camp Nou, rumours linking Raheem Sterling with a move to FC Barcelona do not seem to be going away any time soon. 

    The England international has fallen completely out of favour with Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, and a lot of the thinking has now switched to Sterling needing a new challenge rather than a new contract. 

    In 13 appearances this season, the 26-year-old has only scored a single goal and his form has significantly dipped below his usually high standards.

    Off the back of such a strong European Championships campaign, where Sterling scored three vital goals in England's run to the final, the winger was hoping to replicate that form at club level.

    Read More

    That hasn't come to fruition as yet, and the player himself may feel like a permanent move may reignite some of the levels he was reaching previously for City.

    According to Spanish journalist Toni Juanmartí, as relayed by Reshad Rahman, Barcelona are continuing to 'maintain their interest' in Raheem Sterling as of today, who is open to a move to Spain, for a loan deal in January.

    With Manchester City still competing on three fronts, Pep Guardiola's squad will be tested to the limit, so it's unlikely the manager will sanction any sort of loan move in January.

    A deal could happen in the summer, however. If the Blues have given up on contract talks, and Barcelona are willing to pay, the club may look to cash in on an underperforming player.

