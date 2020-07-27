City Xtra
Barcelona 'crazy' about signing Man City star - decision is 'up to the player'

Hamish MacRae

La Liga runners-up Barcelona are 'crazy' about the prospect of signing Manchester City centre back Eric García, whether it be this summer or for free when his contract expires next year, according to Mundo Deportivo as relayed by BarcaCentre.

The Spanish defender spent time in the Catalan’s famous 'La Masia' academy before his move to Manchester, where he has established himself as a first team player since the return of the Premier League, starting seven of the club’s 12 games after Project Restart.

manchester-city-v-norwich-city-premier-league (8)
(Photo by Dave Thompson/Pool via Getty Images)

City reportedly want to keep hold of the 19-year-old “at all costs”, but Barcelona, who are still reeling from conceding their Spanish league title to arch rivals Real Madrid, have made García’s capture a “top priority”.

Previous reports have suggested that City are attempting to convince García to sign a new contract at the Etihad, which would stop the prospect of the Spaniard returning to Catalonia for free in 2021.

Defender 'sees benefits' in Barcelona and Man City - The Daily Transfer-Round-Up | #1

We're back for our third consecutive transfer window providing you with daily updates into what is going on in the world of Manchester City transfer rumours. Day one includes the latest stories surrounding the likes of Ferran Torres, Eric Garcia, Pedro Porro and much more.

Freddie Pye

Man City reach an agreement for transfer of La Liga winger - announcement could be made next week

Manchester City have reached an agreement with Valencia for the transfer of Ferran Torres, with the winger signing a five-year deal at the Etihad, according to GoalEspana.

harryasiddall

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 5-0 Norwich City (Premier League)

In David Silva's final league appearance for Manchester City, the side ran out comfortable 5-0 winners over an already relegated Norwich side. The day marked the end of an era, as one of City's greatest ever players moves onto new pastures following ten years of service.

Rob Milarvie

Report suggests strange factor could decide Napoli defender's future - and it's bad news for Man City

It is an open secret in football now that Manchester City are targeting Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, with numerous reports suggesting talks have already begun between City, Napoli and the player's agent.

markgough96

Player Ratings: Manchester City vs Norwich City (Premier League)

In David Silva's final league appearance for Manchester City, the club did not fail to disappoint with an accomplished 5-0 win over a mediocre Norwich side.

Rob Milarvie

David Silva starts! - Manchester City vs Norwich City (Team News)

The final day of the Premier League season is upon us. And despite it seemingly having no meaning, there's a lot of records to play for today. Kevin De Bruyne is two assists away from breaking the record, Raheem Sterling is one goal away from 20, Ederson needs a clean sheet to take the golden glove - but more importantly, it's David Silva's final Premier League appearance for City.

harryasiddall

The Big Match Preview: Manchester City vs Norwich City (Premier League)

Over 11 months since it began and less than six weeks on from the resumption of the Premier League, after an unprecedented pause as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, the 2019/20 Premier League season will be drawn to a close.

Harry Winters

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Norwich City (Premier League)

Craig Pawson will take charge of his 157th top-flight game on Sunday evening as Manchester City return to The Etihad to host the already-relegated Norwich City.

Brandon Evans

Ask The Opposition - Manchester City vs Norwich City (w/ Chris Reeve)

It's the final game of the Premier League season, and the final outing for David Silva in the English top-flight. We caught up with Norwich fan Chris Reeve from TalkNorwichCity to get his views and feelings ahead of Sunday afternoon's game.

Harry Winters

Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Norwich City (Premier League)

After returning to winning ways against Watford, Manchester City return to The Etihad for the final league game of the campaign against the already-relegated Norwich City. Here's how we think City will line up...

Brandon Evans