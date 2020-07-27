Barcelona 'crazy' about signing Man City star - decision is 'up to the player'

La Liga runners-up Barcelona are 'crazy' about the prospect of signing Manchester City centre back Eric García, whether it be this summer or for free when his contract expires next year, according to Mundo Deportivo as relayed by BarcaCentre.

The Spanish defender spent time in the Catalan’s famous 'La Masia' academy before his move to Manchester, where he has established himself as a first team player since the return of the Premier League, starting seven of the club’s 12 games after Project Restart.

(Photo by Dave Thompson/Pool via Getty Images)

City reportedly want to keep hold of the 19-year-old “at all costs”, but Barcelona, who are still reeling from conceding their Spanish league title to arch rivals Real Madrid, have made García’s capture a “top priority”.

Previous reports have suggested that City are attempting to convince García to sign a new contract at the Etihad, which would stop the prospect of the Spaniard returning to Catalonia for free in 2021.

