Barcelona 'Evaluate' Possibility of Signing Man City Star Forward and Midfielder During Upcoming Transfer Window

Barcelona are evaluating the possibility of a swoop for two of Manchester City's star players during the upcoming summer transfer window, as manager Ronald Koeman looks to strengthen his pack.

The Camp Nou club are undergoing a major summer revamp of their squad, as Lionel Messi and co look to challenge for Spain and Europe's biggest trophies next season, after failing to put up a serious challenge during the 2020/2021 campaign.

Barcelona have already signed Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia from Manchester City this month, upon the expiry of their respective contracts at the Etihad Stadium, and it now appears their raid of the Premier League side has not stopped.

Following reports of an interest in the unsettled Aymeric Laporte, there is an understanding from reports in Spain that the Blaugrana could turn their attentions to two other Manchester City stars.

According to a report from Spain, the 'good relations' between FC Barcelona and Manchester City can 'open the doors' of two players who could be, given the circumstances, 'interesting' for their: Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan.

On the topic of the German midfielder, and after Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have seemingly tempted Georginio Wijnaldum with an offer that Barcelona could not reach, alternatives are being evaluated, according to Sport - with 30 year-old Ilkay Gundogan being one of them.

As for Gabriel Jesus, there is very little on the Brazilian forward other than the La Liga club's intentions to sign the player while he was at Palmeiras - however this opportunity was turned down due to the finances involved, and the player subsequently joined Manchester City.

It is explained by Sport that at the Camp Nou, Barcelona want to 'raise the level of the offensive line', but after the arrival of Sergio Aguero and the expected arrival of Memphis Depay, Gabriel Jesus would only make the move if the opportunity was 'irrefutable'.

While any possible sale of Ilkay Gundogan seems very unlikely given the importance of his role in the Manchester City set-up last season, negotiations for Gabriel Jesus may be more feasible due to the club's desire to sign a new first-choice striker this summer.

However, with that being said, the finances that would surely be demanded by Manchester City officials may be too much for Barcelona, given the La Liga club's current financial climate and their focus on free agents and good market opportunities over the next few months.

