Barcelona Eyeing Bernardo Silva in Potential Swap Deal for Star Midfielder Linked With Manchester City Move

Barcelona are plotting a swoop for Manchester City's Bernardo Silva in the summer, according to a new report, and could see Frenkie de Jong head the other way as part of a swap deal.

The upcoming transfer window is set to see a series of incomings and outgoings at the Etihad Stadium across various departments, with Fernandinho confirming last month he would be bidding farewell to the Premier League champions at the end of the season.

With just over a year left on Ilkay Gundogan's existing deal as well, Manchester City could look to bolster their options in the middle of the park, as has been the belief amongst certain quarters over recent months.

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland is expected to complete a sensational move to east Manchester, with Julian Alvarez set to arrive from River Plate at some point in the summer after City confirmed the signing of the 22-year-old Argentine in January.

Off the back of a crushing Champions League semi-final defeat to Real Madrid this week, several sources close to the current Premier League leaders have reported that City are looking to make a squad revamp this summer, with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong's name again coming to the fore.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are interested in signing Bernardo Silva and amid their ongoing financial struggles, the La Liga giants could offer Frenkie de Jong as part of a potential swap deal.

Pep Guardiola's admiration for de Jong has been well documented previously, with the 24-year-old Netherlands international having experience whilst operating as a number eight, number six as well as a centre-half since his time at Ajax and Spain.

It has been reported that whilst this remains a 'difficult economic operation', Bernardo Silva is still considering a potential exit from the Etihad Stadium and had agreed in principle to a switch to the Camp Nou last summer, when he expressed a desire to leave City.

AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni and West Ham's Declan Rice are amongst other names who have been linked with a possible move to the north-west of England in the summer.

Whilst Tchouameni could be considered too young and perhaps slighly inexperienced for the Premier League, it is unlikely that City meet the £150 million valuation publicly set by West Ham boss David Moyes for Rice, who is expected to depart the London Stadium at the end of the campaign.

Frenkie de Jong could prove to be a quality addition to a Manchester City squad that has evidently lacked depth in central midfield this season, and with the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the future of Ilkay Gundogan, the Ajax academy graduate could come in and flourish under Pep Guardiola.

