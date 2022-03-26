Barcelona Eyeing Manchester City Talisman As Potential Ousmane Dembele Successor Following Initial Contact With Forward
With 22 goals and seven assists to his name across all competitions for the Premier League champions this term, Riyad Mahrez has been one of Manchester City’s most in-form players since the start of the campaign.
Numbers aside, the magisterial winger has also made a habit of coming in clutch in the biggest moments, from his vital equalizer from the penalty spot against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on New Year's Day to his brilliant brace in the Manchester derby earlier this month.
Despite his continued emergence as one of the Pep Guardiola’s go-to-men this campaign, speculation around a potential departure for the 31-year-old from the Etihad Stadium next summer has not slowed down.
As per the latest information provided by journalist Santi Aouna, Barcelona are said to have identified Riyad Mahrez as a potential successor to Ousmane Dembele.
Additionally, it has been claimed that sources close to the Spanish club’s board have stated that contacts were made a ‘few weeks ago’ to pull off a swoop for the three-time Premier League winner.
Dembele's time at the Camp Nou since his big-money arrival from Borussia Dortmund has been marred by a series of injuries that have kept the Frenchman on the sidelines for large spells and saw him heavily linked with a departure in the January transfer window.
With Mahrez's contract at the Etihad Stadium set to expire in the summer of 2023, clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea were reported recently to be eyeing a swoop for one of Europe’s most devastating wide players.
Read More
While interest around the signature of a player of Mahrez’s caliber is palpable, a recent report claimed that both the player as well as Pep Guardiola are keen on continuing their successful association in the east side of Manchester.
Unlike in the cases of Eric Garcia and Ferran Torres - when their moves to Barcelona were sanctioned - Riyad Mahrez is one of Manchester City’s most crucial players, which makes the prospect of a contract extension likelier than an exit next season.
Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube