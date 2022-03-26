Barcelona Eyeing Manchester City Talisman As Potential Ousmane Dembele Successor Following Initial Contact With Forward

Barcelona are considering the signing of Riyad Mahrez to replace an unsettled Ousmane Dembele at the Camp Nou next season, according to a new report, after the club generated contact with the Manchester City winger's camp a few weeks ago.

With 22 goals and seven assists to his name across all competitions for the Premier League champions this term, Riyad Mahrez has been one of Manchester City’s most in-form players since the start of the campaign.

Numbers aside, the magisterial winger has also made a habit of coming in clutch in the biggest moments, from his vital equalizer from the penalty spot against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on New Year's Day to his brilliant brace in the Manchester derby earlier this month.

Dembele's time at the Camp Nou since his big-money arrival from Borussia Dortmund has been marred by a series of injuries that have kept the Frenchman on the sidelines for large spells and saw him heavily linked with a departure in the January transfer window.

With Mahrez's contract at the Etihad Stadium set to expire in the summer of 2023, clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea were reported recently to be eyeing a swoop for one of Europe’s most devastating wide players.

While interest around the signature of a player of Mahrez’s caliber is palpable, a recent report claimed that both the player as well as Pep Guardiola are keen on continuing their successful association in the east side of Manchester.

Unlike in the cases of Eric Garcia and Ferran Torres - when their moves to Barcelona were sanctioned - Riyad Mahrez is one of Manchester City’s most crucial players, which makes the prospect of a contract extension likelier than an exit next season.

