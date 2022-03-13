Barcelona Forward Subject to Manchester City Interest Prior to Camp Nou Transfer

Prior to his switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers to FC Barcelona in January, it has been claimed to Manchester City had held an interest in Spain international winger Adama Traore.

In Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling, Manchester City arguably have the two most in-form wingers in the world at their disposal.

With Jack Grealish’s brilliant performance out wide in the Manchester derby last weekend being a reminder as to why they broke the bank for his signature, and Phil Foden’s rise on the left, Pep Guardiola is spoilt for choice in the wide department.

Add the likes of Gabriel Jesus, who has found a new lease of life on the right-wing, and the prodigious Cole Palmer to the mix and the Premier League champions’ roster of wingers is indisputably second to none.

However, a latest revelation from Spain has suggested that Manchester City were eyeing a move for yet another high-profile wideman before the start of the season.

IMAGO / NurPhoto As per a report by Barca Universal, Manchester City had been interested in signing Adama Traore last summer, facing direct competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool and Tottenham for his signature. IMAGO / Pressinphoto It has further been claimed that Pep Guardiola’s side could well have entered a bidding war to finalise a deal for the Spanish international, but they decided against it as they had ‘no intentions’ to add him to their starting XI.

Adama Traore, who is currently on loan from Wolves at Barcelona for the remainder of the season, has lit up proceedings since his return to his boyhood club - responsible for four assists in his eight outings for the La Liga side so far.

While the rapid winger could well have added a unique dynamic to this Manchester City side, the club had a defined plan in place for the summer that was unlikely to be unsettled by any new interest.

For now, Manchester City's focus will remain on the signing of Erling Haaland, while reports in recent days have suggested that a deal could already be in place for the Norway international's signing.

