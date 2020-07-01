Barcelona full-back 'on the verge' of becoming latest player to sign for Man City

Manchester City are 'on the verge' of completing the signing of Barcelona's teenage full-back Juan Larios, report the Daily Mail.

Larios (16), is a highly-rated prospect in the Catalan club's famed La Masia academy. However, City have successfully tempted the young Spaniard to commit his future to Pep Guardiola's side instead.

(Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images)

The defender becomes the latest in a long line of teenage prospects to sign for Manchester City in recent weeks, as part of a recruitment drive that is allegedly inspired by the impending difficulties that the United Kingdom's exit of the European Union will have on signing foreign talent.

Alongside Larios, Manchester City have recently acquired Pablo Moreno (18) from Juventus, Romeo Lavia (16) from RSC Anderlecht, and Yan Couto (18) from Coritiba among other high profile youngsters.

These acquisitions are all evidence of City's growing profile in football, and its ability to increasingly attract rising stars from across the globe.

