City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Barcelona full-back 'on the verge' of becoming latest player to sign for Man City

markgough96

Manchester City are 'on the verge' of completing the signing of Barcelona's teenage full-back Juan Larios, report the Daily Mail. 

Larios (16), is a highly-rated prospect in the Catalan club's famed La Masia academy. However, City have successfully tempted the young Spaniard to commit his future to Pep Guardiola's side instead. 

Image placeholder title
(Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images)

The defender becomes the latest in a long line of teenage prospects to sign for Manchester City in recent weeks, as part of a recruitment drive that is allegedly inspired by the impending difficulties that the United Kingdom's exit of the European Union will have on signing foreign talent. 

Alongside Larios, Manchester City have recently acquired Pablo Moreno (18) from Juventus, Romeo Lavia (16) from RSC Anderlecht, and Yan Couto (18) from Coritiba among other high profile youngsters. 

These acquisitions are all evidence of City's growing profile in football, and its ability to increasingly attract rising stars from across the globe. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OFFICIAL: Man City complete signing of highly-rated Juventus forward

Juventus striker Pablo Moreno has signed a contract with Manchester City, for a fee reported to be in the region of €10 million.

markgough96

Leroy Sane set to complete Bayern Munich switch - fee under €50M mentioned

Manchester City star Leroy Sané is finally set to depart the club and join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, according to BILD in Germany.

harryasiddall

Man City have not made contact with Napoli about defender - and could turn attention to Borussia Dortmund defender

Manchester City are targeting Kalidou Koulibaly, but are yet to make contact with Napoli, and are interested in Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou.

markgough96

'He would be perfect for Guardiola's system' - Napoli fans provide an insight into Man City target

Napoli fans 'FarFromVesuvius' took the time out to tell City Xtra all about Kalidou Koulibaly and why Pep Guardiola is targeting the defender.

markgough96

Man City open discussions to sign highly rated Premier League defender

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein says Manchester City have opened discussions with Bournemouth ahead of a possible deal to sign Nathan Ake.

markgough96

Serie A side plot sensational player-exchange with Man City for forward

Inter Milan are ready to part with Milan Skriniar plus cash for Sergio Aguero, claim CalcioMercato.

markgough96

Man City 'in pole position' for Serie A midfielder after a personal Pep Guardiola phone call

Manchester City have moved into 'pole position' ahead of a number of other clubs in the race for AC Milan midfielder Ismaël Bennacer.

Hamish MacRae

Man City show interest in Bayern Munich pair - club have 'made an approach' for one name

Manchester City are showing an interest in Bayern Munich pair Kingsley Coman and Thiago Alcantara, and have already made an approach for the former, according to reports in Germany and France on Monday afternoon.

Freddie Pye

Man City receive major injury boost ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia has returned to training today after completing his compulsory 10 days rest following a head injury.

harryasiddall

Real Madrid manager sings the praises of Man City star ahead of crucial Champions League clash

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has sung the praises of Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez ahead of the UEFA Champions League rematch between the two sides in August.

harryasiddall