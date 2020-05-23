Barcelona full-back's move to Man City 'much closer' - Guardiola see's him as a 'priority'
Matt Astbury
Barcelona full-back Nelson Semedo is now 'much closer' to a move to Manchester City, according to Saturday's edition of Mundo Deportivo as relayed by Sport Witness.
Semedo has been singled out as a 'priority' signing for the club and manager Pep Guardiola. And with a deal involving current full-back Joao Cancelo possibly in the works, City would most definitely be in the market for a right-back.
Original reports from the Catalan press claimed that Semedo was set for a move to Juventus, however, these negotiations have collapsed in the past few days.
Nelson Semedo's arrival at the Etihad Stadium would provide some much-needed competition for England international Kyle Walker in the right-back position.
