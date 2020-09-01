Barcelona had already agreed a deal with Man City defender before contacting club chiefs

Earlier last month, City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed that Spanish defender Eric García did not want to sign a new contract with the club.

His current deal expires in June 2021, after which clubs can sign him for free - but Barcelona, the team most heavily linked with García, reportedly don't want to wait until then and contacted City to negotiate a transfer for the player this summer.

However, when Barca CEO Òscar Grau got in touch with Txiki Begiristain for the first time regarding a potential deal, the Spanish side had already agreed a personal contract with them, according to journalist Oriol Doménech.

(Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

The defender only broke through to a regular spot in Guardiola's side recently, after the prolonged break caused by the COVID-19 crisis. He started in City's disastrous Champions League exit at the hands of Lyon.

Now, it looks as though his time at the club could already be nearing an end. Barcelona are his former club, whom he left at the age of 17 for City's academy.

