Barcelona have a 'total agreement' with Man City defender over a five year contract

Barcelona have a 'total agreement' with Manchester City defender Eric Garcia over a five year contract, according to Fabrizio Romano on the Here We Go Podcast.

The Spanish giants are 'convinced' the youngster will join the club in either January or, at the latest, next summer. Garcia's City contract expires at the end of this season and he will leave for free if a fee cannot be agreed in the January window.

It's well known that the 19-year-old wishes to return to the club where he graduated from the famous La Masia academy. After months of negotiations in the summer, City stuck to their £22 million price tag and Barcelona refused to meet the valuation.

Romano now says 'total agreement' has been reached with the player over a five year contract, as well as agent commission and any finer details. It's now up to the clubs to agree on a deal.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra