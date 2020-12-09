NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Barcelona have a 'total agreement' with Man City defender over a five year contract

Barcelona have a 'total agreement' with Manchester City defender Eric Garcia over a five year contract.
Author:
Publish date:

Barcelona have a 'total agreement' with Manchester City defender Eric Garcia over a five year contract, according to Fabrizio Romano on the Here We Go Podcast.

The Spanish giants are 'convinced' the youngster will join the club in either January or, at the latest, next summer. Garcia's City contract expires at the end of this season and he will leave for free if a fee cannot be agreed in the January window. 

(Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

(Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

It's well known that the 19-year-old wishes to return to the club where he graduated from the famous La Masia academy. After months of negotiations in the summer, City stuck to their £22 million price tag and Barcelona refused to meet the valuation. 

Romano now says 'total agreement' has been reached with the player over a five year contract, as well as agent commission and any finer details. It's now up to the clubs to agree on a deal.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra 

west-ham-united-v-manchester-city-premier-league (1)
Transfer Rumours

Barcelona have a 'total agreement' with Man City defender over a five year contract

OR
Match Coverage

Opposition Report: Olympique de Marseille [UCL]

EVY
Match Coverage

Everything You Need To Know: Manchester City vs Marseille (Champions League)

PREDC
Match Coverage

NINE changes; Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake return - Predicted XI: Manchester City v Marseille (UEFA Champions League)

PCN
Match Coverage

"Four or five players will be in the squad tomorrow." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Marseille)

Eop2IIIXYAM5VfE
News

“This is a dream come true." - Taylor Harwood-Bellis reacts to his new four-year Man City contract

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 07: Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City clashes with Paul Pogba of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on April 7, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
News

"We would've been champions" - Former Manchester United coach accuses Man City of cheating to win Premier League title

manchester-city-v-manchester-united-premier-league-9
News

Date Man City are preparing for fans to return to the Etihad Stadium revealed

manchester-city-v-fulham-premier-league
News

"The finishing was wasteful" - Pep Guardiola didn't hold back after Man City's 2-0 victory