Barcelona 'have an idea' to offer midfielder in deal for Man City defender

One idea talked about at Barcelona’s offices on Monday was sending Rafinha to Manchester City in exchange for Eric Garcia, reports Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona don’t want to pay more than €12M, and City haven’t come down from their €30M asking price.

With Rubén Dias coming into Manchester City this week, Pep Guardiola's side are now reportedly willing to let Garcia go. However, they have set a price which is over double what Barcelona are willing to offer.

(Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

Barcelona may offer 27 year-old Rafinha as a part of the deal. The attacking midfielder is valued at around €10M on popular transfer website Transfermarkt. In the 2019/20 season, the Brazilian scored four goals and registered one assist in 29 appearances on loan at Celta Vigo.

While Manchester City may not be interested in adding another attacking midfielder to the squad, Rafinha could be a solid option to add depth to Pep Guardiola's injury plagued squad that are likely to play two matches a week for the majority of the season.

