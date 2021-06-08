Barcelona Have Man City Star As 'An Option On Their Table' - Meetings Have Taken Place

Ilkay Gundogan is 'an option on the table' of FC Barcelona this summer, with meetings with the German's representatives having already taken place.

It seems there's an exodus of Manchester City players to the Spanish giants this summer, with Sergio Agüero and Eric Garcia already making moves, whilst Aymeric Laporte and Raheem Sterling have also been rumoured with switches in recent days.

The German is the latest on the list, with Sky Sports' Matteo Moretto confirming the 30 year-old's representatives have held meetings with Barcelona and the two parties are still keeping in contact.

It's fair to say Ilkay Gundogan has enjoyed his best season in Manchester since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in 2016. Pep Guardiola's first signing was also recently named in the PFA Team of the Season.

Scoring a club highest 13 Premier League goals this season, Ilkay Gundogan has looked more at home in an advanced role. Recently, Barcelona's deal to sign Gini Wijnaldum from Liverpool fell through, meaning they're still in the hunt for a player in that position.

However, at the moment, Ilkay Gundogan is just 'an option on the table' for Barcelona, as they look to rebuild their squad after a disappointing few years.

Another issue that may arise is surrounding the midfielder's contract - which currently runs until 2023. With two years left, Manchester City would likely demand a hefty fee for one of their key men.

