Skip to main content
    •
    December 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Barcelona Hold Interest in Second Man City Star Following Ferran Torres Transfer Agreement

    Barcelona's transfer business with their Manchester City counterparts may not be over, following the transfer agreement over a deal for Ferran Torres, according to a new report.
    Author:

    The La Liga giants are seemingly on the verge of securing the signing of Manchester City's talented young forward Ferran Torres - who will be returning to Spain after only making the switch to England in the summer of 2020.

    Despite their financial struggles, Camp Nou officials have worked out a plan to sign Torres for an initial transfer fee of €55 million - which is expected to be paid to the Premier League club in a series of instalments.

    However, if a new report is to be believed, then Barcelona's interest in Manchester City players is not ending with the aforementioned Spanish international - with one name still claimed to be of interest to the Catalan club.

    This is the information of Dean Jones at Eurosport, who reports that Raheem Sterling remains a player of interest to Barcelona and that there is 'a feeling' that a deal may still be on.

    Read More

    Eurosport state that Barcelona manager Xavi is a 'huge admirer' of Sterling, however unsurprisingly, finding the finances for a transfer and the England international's wages looks 'problematic' at present.

    Manchester City will almost certainly be hesitant to let go of Raheem Sterling, and City Xtra understand that the club are keen to tie down the player to a long-term contract - especially amid his recent return to flying form under Pep Guardiola.

    However, for the moment, Sterling's contract at the Etihad Stadium is set to expire in the summer of 2023 - at which point, he will be entitled to leave the club for free; a scenario that Etihad officials will try everything in their power to avoid.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1008768296h
    Transfer Rumours

    Barcelona Hold Interest in Second Man City Star Following Ferran Torres Transfer Agreement

    1 minute ago
    KDB vs Leeds Home 2
    News

    "I Was Close To Changing Channel" - Premier League Midfielder Admits Pain in Watching Man City Demolition Job

    16 minutes ago
    imago1008765747h
    News

    Three Man City Players Just One Booking Away From Premier League Suspension

    2 hours ago
    Bernardo x Cancelo x Rodri
    News

    A Personal Contract - How Indispensable Man City Trio Can Solve Pep Guardiola's 'Final Problem'

    4 hours ago
    imago0048558426h
    News

    Man City Insiders Hold Strong Belief About Star Forward's Future in Comparison to Ferran Torres' Potential

    6 hours ago
    imago1006795143h
    News

    Man City Reach Full Agreement Over Forward's Transfer - Deal Could Be Made Official on Monday

    7 hours ago
    Le Pep
    News

    “He is the Man”- Former Manchester United Skipper Hails Pep Guardiola in Man City Title Race Prediction

    8 hours ago
    imago0045829418h
    News

    "Leicester Remain Leicester" - Pep Guardiola Not Fooled By Brendan Rodgers' Side's Premier League Form

    10 hours ago