Barcelona hope Man City will lower asking price of young defender

Barcelona have been hot on the trail of 19-year-old defender Eric Garcia for several weeks now and are hopeful that Manchester City will reduce their €30m asking price for the starlet, according to ESPN.

Garcia started his career in the youth side at Barcelona before moving to Manchester and joining the youth academy, the Catalan side have not hidden their desire to sign the player.

(Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Garcia has been a reliable player for Guardiola in the past few weeks, with Stones and Laporte carrying injuries, and Otamendi out of favour in the defence – he has proven himself to be a wise head on young shoulders.

The transfer window closes in a weeks’ time, will Barcelona rely on City reducing his price, or will they swoop in and steal the player?

