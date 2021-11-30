Barcelona Identify Man City Trio as Players Available for Moves - Director of Football Set to Hold Talks

Barcelona are interested in signing three Manchester City players, with director of football Mateu Alemany expected to conduct negotiations for the trio, according to a new report.

After undergoing a frustrating few campaigns on and off the pitch, the La Liga giants are looking to build under newly-appointed boss Xavi despite being in a dire financial situation.

While the likes of Pedri, Gavi and Nico González have risen through the academy ranks, Barcelona are eyeing moves for established players to strengthen their squad after making a disappointing start to the campaign following the summer departure of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain.

With several players ready to be offloaded to trim the wage bill and make way for fresh talent, Barcelona could try and include a series of fringe players in player-plus-cash deals in pursuit of key targets as an alternative route to secure fresh arrivals due to their economic problems.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, whose information has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Barcelona are interested in signing Raheem Sterling, Ferran Torres and Bernardo Silva from Manchester City.

It has further been mentioned that Barcelona's director of football Mateu Alemany has travelled to Manchester to hold talks with club officials regarding the possibility of striking a deal for either of the trio, who have all been keen on moving on from the Premier League champions in the past year.

It has also been stated that ties between the Barcelona board and the Etihad hierarchy could 'pave the way' for a potential deal, but the financial demands in place from Manchester City have made it extremely difficult to broker a move.

Though he has been in sensational form since August, Bernardo Silva was reportedly looking to move to Spain in the summer as the 27-year-old wanted a new challenge after spending four seasons at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite his recent run of form, Raheem Sterling has struggled for minutes since the start of the campaign, has been heavily linked with a loan switch to Camp Nou in January, as the England star has admitted that he would be open to moving abroad should he remain out of favour at City in the coming months.

Ferran Torres has reportedly informed Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola of his desire to join Barcelona in January, with the Catalan boss open to letting the Spain international leave for the La Liga side for the right price.

