Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Barcelona Identify Premier League Alternatives Following Man City Stance on Primary Transfer Target

    Barcelona are looking at alternative options as a January move for Manchester City star Raheem Sterling is looking increasingly complicated.
    Author:

    Sterling is now in his seventh season as a Manchester City player following his move from Premier League rivals Liverpool in the summer of 2015, scoring a total of 117 goals in 308 appearances.

    The winger has also now scored in both of his last three appearances at the Etihad Stadium for Pep Guardiola's side - ending a 12-game goal drought that stretched back as far as August. 

    But long before those goals against Club Brugge, Everton and PSG, Sterling has been the subject of intense speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona, who are on the lookout for a new forward to boost new manager Xavi's top-four push.

    Unfortunately for the Catalan club, their chances of signing Sterling in January have never looked good thanks to their financial problems and Manchester City's unwillingness to sell a key player mid-season without a proper replacement.

    Now, a report from ESPN indicates that Barcelona have all but given up on landing Sterling in the upcoming window.

    Read More

    Though they looked into a move for the player in the summer and are still interested, the deal is "complicated" thanks to the price tag Manchester City have placed on their man - thought to be in the region of £45 million to £50 million. 

    While Manchester City are not opposed to letting Sterling leave on loan, they are reportedly insistent on including an obligation to buy the player in the deal, which makes things difficult for cash-strapped Barcelona. 

    The report claims that Xavi's side are therefore considering alternative options who could more feasibly be signed on a short-term loan without any mandatory purchase at the end, namely Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

    This news is sure to divide Manchester City fans; many of whom feel that Sterling's time at the club is coming to an end and were expecting the England star to depart the Etihad at the next opportunity.

    But Sterling still has plenty of fans in the blue half of Manchester too, and his crucial goal against Everton and French giants PSG is a sure step towards getting back in the good books of many supporters. 

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1008227872h
    Transfer Rumours

    Barcelona Identify Premier League Alternatives Following Man City Stance on Primary Transfer Target

    51 seconds ago
    imago1008225749h
    Match Coverage

    Player Ratings: Man City 2-1 PSG (Champions League)

    11 hours ago
    sipa_35907257
    News

    Revealed: Why Phil Foden and Jack Grealish Are Missing From The Man City Squad vs PSG

    14 hours ago
    sipa_35723211
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Lineups: Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain (Champions League)

    15 hours ago
    imago1005297830h
    News

    Former Manchester United Star Heaps Praise on 'Ingrained' Man City Success

    18 hours ago
    imago0012952640h
    News

    "Hold Dat Fergie!", "Bring Him Back" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Savage Ex-Manager Response to Man United Interest

    21 hours ago
    imago0044649767h
    News

    Manchester United Make Contact With Former Manchester City Premier League Winning Manager

    21 hours ago
    Etihad Stadium View
    Match Coverage

    Man City vs Paris Saint-Germain (Champions League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

    23 hours ago