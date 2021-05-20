Barcelona Interested In Signing Man City Midfielder This Summer - Plans Outlined For Player

Barcelona have shown plenty of interest in Manchester City players recently, with academy starlet Adrián Bernabé now finding himself on the La Liga giants’ transfer list ahead of a reported squad overhaul in the upcoming transfer window.

The versatile 19-year-old has made several appearances for Manchester City’s senior team over the past few seasons, but predominantly plays for the club’s Elite Development Squad.

Signed in 2018 from Barcelona’s youth academy, Bernabé has so far made five appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side, with his latest involvement coming in Manchester City’s Carabao Cup Third Round game against Bournemouth.

Predominantly an attacking midfielder when he joined the club, Bernabé has now comfortably adapted to the left-back position in Manchester, partly under Pep Guardiola’s tutelage.

According to the latest reports in Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the former La Masia graduate has once again caught Barcelona’s attention, with the La Liga side now assessing their options to sign the player after his contract with Manchester City ends on 30th June 2021.

He is an attractive proposition for Barca because of his strong technical ability which is well known at the Spanish club, but will initially be loaned out to prove his worth and gain first-team experience.

With only a few weeks left on his current contract and no news of a renewal, Barcelona consider him to be a clever buy due to his versatility on the pitch and want to bring the youngster back on a free transfer, as they begin to plan a complete overhaul of their underperforming squad.

Under the new leadership of President Joan Laporta, the club is now seemingly adopting a strategy to sign players at zero cost due to their extremely poor financial situation.

Primarily playing for Manchester City’s youth squad, the 2001-born Spaniard has so far represented the club 73 times at various age levels, scoring 14 times and accumulating 22 assists across such appearances.

With this latest piece of information, it looks like Bernabé will be the third Citizen to set his course for Catalunya this summer, following in the steps of Eric Garcia and Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero.

