Barcelona join European giants in monitoring Man City forward - possible move in the summer

Barcelona have become the latest club to begin monitoring the situation of Sergio Aguero at Manchester City, with the Argentine's contract set to expire in the summer, according to the latest reports.

The 32-year-old is yet to have been offered a new deal by the Etihad club, causing some concern among supporters that he may be heading towards the end of his 1o-year stay in the North-West.

It has been reported by several reliable outlets that City are yet to have approached either the player directly or his entourage over a possible renewal, sparking interest from PSG and their Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino in particular.

However, the French Ligue 1 giants have reportedly been joined by La Liga super club FC Barcelona in keeping a close eye on the situation of the Manchester City striker, according to an exclusive report from the Sun.

The suggestion that he is still waiting for a new contract offer from Etihad officials is also backed up in this report, who reiterate that information on the player.

Whether or not City decide to extend the player's deal may depend upon his fitness in the second-half of the season. Aguero has struggled for consistent game time due to problems in his knee sustained in the summer.

That has since been coupled with a period of mandatory quarantine due to close contact with an individual who had tested positive for Covid-19. It is now expected that Sergio Aguero will miss at least the next two games for his club.

