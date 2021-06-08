"Barcelona know that..." - New Information Provides Stance From La Liga Giants on Riyad Mahrez Transfer Possibilities

The stance from Barcelona on Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has come to light, following various reports from Spain surrounding a possible move for the Algerian.

Pep Guardiola's star winger was mooted to have been offered by his representatives to the La Liga giants recently, as it has been claimed that the Manchester City forward was seeking an exit amid the club's intentions to sign Harry Kane and Jack Grealish.

However, while there is an understandable admiration from the part of the Camp Nou club, various hurdles stand in the way of Ronald Koeman's side securing the signature of the three-time Premier League champion.

Shay Lugassi provided the latest on the Camp Nou view on Riyad Mahrez and the situation, writing on social media on Tuesday afternoon.

As per the information provided by Shay Lugassi, Riyad Mahrez's name was mentioned during Barcelona's meeting with Ilkay Gündoğan’s agent, but no more.

As predicted by various supporters following the reporting of the original story, Lugassi reveals that Barcelona themselves are aware that Riyad Mahrez is 'very expensive' and that more importantly, Manchester City do not want to sell the player this summer.

Putting water on this particular fire, it is reaffirmed that there is 'no chance' Riyad Mahrez will find himself playing alongside Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero at Barcelona next season.

Riyad Mahrez only recently reiterated his desire to remain at Manchester City for the foreseeable future, as he spoke on the subject after Algeria's 1-0 win over Mali in an international friendly.

The 30 year-old explained, "There is nothing to say about my future. I'm fine in Manchester. I will remain inshallah."

