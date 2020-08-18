Barcelona legend could have 'last dance' reunion with Pep Guardiola at Man City

Reports from Corriere della Sera suggest that Lionel Messi could have a ‘Last Dance’ style reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City with the Premier League club 'prepared to spend any amount' to bring the Barcelona forward to the Etihad.

The Barcelona star man has reportedly wants out of Catalonia after their 8-2 defeat in the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Manchester City have been inevitably linked with Messi for a number of reasons. Pep Guardiola and Messi enjoyed four years of rip roaring success together at Barcelona, as well City may just be one of the few clubs in the world who can afford Messi.

After a rather disappointing 2019/20 campaign for the English club, the Manchester City board could look to swoop in for Messi as he could be the final piece for City to achieve the highly coveted Champions League glory.

