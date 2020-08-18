SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Barcelona legend could have 'last dance' reunion with Pep Guardiola at Man City

Adam Booker

Reports from Corriere della Sera suggest that Lionel Messi could have a ‘Last Dance’ style reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City with the Premier League club 'prepared to spend any amount' to bring the Barcelona forward to the Etihad.

The Barcelona star man has reportedly wants out of Catalonia after their 8-2 defeat in the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich.  

GettyImages-933643780

Manchester City have been inevitably linked with Messi for a number of reasons. Pep Guardiola and Messi enjoyed four years of rip roaring success together at Barcelona, as well City may just be one of the few clubs in the world who can afford Messi. 

After a rather disappointing 2019/20 campaign for the English club, the Manchester City board could look to swoop in for Messi as he could be the final piece for City to achieve the highly coveted Champions League glory. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City to 'sit down soon' to negotiate transfer of centre-back to La Liga giants

Manchester City and Barcelona will now ‘sit down soon’ to negotiate the transfer of Eric Garcia.

Adam Booker

Man City plan third statue alongside Vincent Kompany and David Silva

Manchester City have begun plans to commission a third statue alongside the recently announced figures dedicated to Vincent Kompany and David Silva, according to reports.

Freddie Pye

Pep Guardiola 'looking like' he has signed Man City contract extension

It is being suggested that Pep Guardiola has signed a short contract extension to his current Manchester City deal, according to the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

Lionel Messi's 'last dance' to be at Manchester City - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #22

On the day Manchester City announced David Silva and Vincent Kompany were to receive a statue in commemoration of their service to the club, the transfer rumours seemingly took a back seat.

harryasiddall

Man City star 'still not clear about the move' to Serie A giants

David Silva is 'still not clear about the move' to Lazio, with the Biancocelesti growing impatient with the Spaniard who was supposed to give the move the green-light last week.

Jack Walker

Man City squad left furious with Pep Guardiola after tactical changes against Lyon

Sources close to the Manchester City squad have revealed that the players were left furious with Pep Guardiola's team selection and tactical approach in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Lyon.

Jack Walker

Man City eyeing former Premier League manager with Pep Guardiola's future in doubt

Manchester City want Pep Guardiola to extend his contract at the club; but in the scenario he decides to leave, former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is being eyed up as his replacement.

harryasiddall

Premier League giants could make a loan bid for Man City defender

Frank Lampard's Chelsea could still yet make a loan bid for out of favour Manchester City defender John Stones.

harryasiddall

Vincent Kompany in negotiations with Man City for young striker

Former Man City captain Vincent Kompany wants to bring Man City's young striker Lukas Nmecha (21) to Anderlecht.

markgough96

Man City chairman to announce tribute plans for club legend 'today'

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon al Mubarak is set to announce plans for a lasting tribute to club legend David Silva 'today', according to Martin Blackburn of the Sun.

Freddie Pye