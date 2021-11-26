Barcelona Look to Negotiate With Man City for Ferran Torres Over January Transfer

Barcelona are looking to negotiate with Manchester City over the potential transfer of Ferran Torres at the start of the new calendar year, according to a new report from Spain.

The La Liga giants are continuously being linked with a whole host of attacking talents from across Europe, with newly-appointed manager Xavi looking to strengthen his forward line in an attempt to realise his plans for the club.

In recent weeks, that search has seen Barcelona heavily linked with a loan move for Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling - with the England international's future thrown into doubt following a lack of form and game time under Pep Guardiola.

However, while City are reportedly uninterested in permitting any form of transfer for the three-time Premier League winner, a new report from Spain has linked Barcelona with one of Raheem Sterling's Etihad teammates.

According to the information of journalist Gerard Romero, Barcelona are now looking to negotiate for the signing of Ferran Torres.

It is claimed that new manager Xavi has 'given the OK' to the potential operation by Barcelona, and work is now being done in an attempt to sign the forward from Manchester City during the upcoming January transfer window.

This does seem very hard to believe, especially given the lack of options Pep Guardiola has in the striker position and the Spaniard's ability to operate as a leading number nine in Manchester City's complex system.

At present, Ferran Torres is continuing his recovery from a broken foot sustained while on international duty with the Spanish national team two months ago. There is hope however in some quarters that Torres may complete a return to action in the next four weeks however.

