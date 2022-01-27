Barcelona Make Financial Plans in Place to Sign Erling Haaland Amid Manchester City Links

Barcelona are plotting to raise an estimated fee of €100 million in an attempt to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, according to a new report, which has detailed how the Spanish giants have become serious contenders to sign the Norway international.

It has been no secret that Manchester City are a prime contender for the services of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland when his release clause worth £64 million becomes active in the summer.

The Norwegian has announced himself as one of the top prospects in European football after a staggering tally of 80 goals in 79 games for the Bundesliga outfit since joining the club in 2020 from Red Bull Salzburg for a measly fee of €19 million.

Now that the striker is looking set for a move away from the Signal Iduna Park, a cluster of elite clubs across Europe have all thrown their hat in the ring to secure the 21-year-old's services.

While Real Madrid have reportedly emerged as the leaders of the race in recent months, Barcelona are now said to be putting in the work behind the scenes to plot a move for Haaland in the summer.

Though Barcelona's recent financial woes have become no secret in the footballing world, according to Adria Soldevila of Goal, the Catalan club will aim to raise funds for the summer transfer window by selling a 49% stake in their media production company Barca Studios.

That sale could give Barca an estimated amount of €100 million in cash to put towards the signing of Haaland, which has now made them a serious threat to the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid in the chase for the Leeds-born striker.

Manchester City will have their work cut out to try and convince Haaland to move to England as recent reports have suggested that the Borussia Dortmund man is more keen on a move to La Liga than the Premier League.

