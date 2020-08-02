Barcelona make Man City starlet a 'top transfer priority' - club still trying to agree a new contract

Barcelona have made Manchester City defender Eric Garcia a 'top transfer priority' this summer, with the club keen on a reunion with their former La Masia graduate, according to Goal.

Since breaking into the first team this season, Garcia has gone on to make 13 Premier League appearances and formed a solid partnership with Aymeric Laporte. With the young Spaniard now firmly in Guardiola's plans, it's unlikely he'll want to move him on anytime soon.

However, Goal have reported Barcelona, where Garcia graduated from the famous La Masia academy, have made the centre-back a 'top transfer priority'.

City chiefs are still trying to tie the 19-year-old down to a new deal - with his current one expiring in 2021. The club are confident that with the gametime already given to Garcia and the future plans Guardiola has of him, that'll he'll soon sign an extension.

