Barcelona making moves to 'advance the signing' of Man City centre-back

La Liga runners-up Barcelona are making moves to “advance the signing” of Manchester City defender Eric García this week, according to Toni Juanmartí.

García has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at the Etihad this season, making 20 appearances and solidifying a place in the team ahead of senior players John Stones and Nicolás Otamendi. Barcelona have shown interest in recent weeks in bringing the Spaniard, a graduate of their La Masia academy, back to the club.

Juanmartí reports that City and Barça have scheduled meetings to discuss a potential transfer for the 19-year-old, and that the Catalans have “optimism” that a deal can be struck. This is corroborated by SPORT via Sport Witness, who claim that directors from both clubs met in Lisbon and agreed to advance talks once both sides’ involvement in the Champions League had concluded.

Barcelona are reportedly aware that it will be difficult to prise García away from the Citizens, but they have also noted that City don’t want to see the centre-back leave for free when his contract expires in 2021, and could therefore be willing to do business.

