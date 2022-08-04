Report: Barcelona Have Told Manchester City They Will Bid For Bernardo Silva

According to a report, Barcelona have informed Manchester City that they plan on launching a bid for Bernardo Silva before the transfer window closes.

Silva has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou for most of the window and it now seems Barca may be readying a formal bid for the City man. The Sky Blues are determined to keep hold of their midfielder but other reports today have indicated that the Portugal international has already agreed personal terms with the Catalonians.

As stated, the Cityzens are keen to keep hold of the 27-year-old, and for good reason. Silva has been one of City's key players since signing for the club in 2017 and was a regular for the Sky Blues once again last season, playing in 35 of the 38 Premier League games, contributing 12 goal contributions in those appearances.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, despite being one of City's key men it appears the Portuguese midfielder is eager to join Barcelona, with the rumours linking Silva to the Spanish giants failing to persist.

It was reported earlier today that the playmaker had already agreed personal terms with the Catalan side and it has now emerged an official bid may be on the way soon. CBS Sports are reporting that Barca have informed City that they will table a formal bid for Silva before the transfer window slams shut on September 1.

Whether the Spanish giants will be able to meet City's valuation of the player is another issue entirely. It is common knowledge Barca have been struggling all window with financial issues and have had to activate several economic 'levers' to allow them to sign and register new players, so whether they would be able to afford and register Silva remains to be seen.

And it is doubtful that the Sky Blues will be willing to help the Spaniards with a lower fee. The club have already lost important figures in Oleksandr Zinchenko, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus this window, so they will be desperate to keep hold of a key man in Silva, and therefore unlikely to let him leave for a low fee.

However, given the 27-year-old's persistent links to Barca and the reports that the player has agreed terms with the club, it is evident that there is a genuine level of interest in the move from both parties. City will be desperate to keep Silva but if the bid they receive is a sizeable one, and the player is adamant about the transfer, then it could be accepted given City's policy of allowing players to leave when they wish to do so.

Read More Manchester City Coverage